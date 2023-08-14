President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on Monday, 14 August, on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.
Here are the key highlights of her speech:
Wishes for Independence Day
"My heartiest greetings to all on our 77th Independence Day. It is a glorious and auspicious occasion for all of us. I am overjoyed to see that festivity is in the air."
"It is a matter of delight as well as pride for us to see how everyone – children, youth and the elderly, in cities and villages, everywhere in India – are excited and preparing to celebrate this festival of our freedom."
Honouring freedom fighters
"I join my fellow citizens in paying grateful tribute to the known and unknown freedom fighters whose sacrifices have made it possible for India to regain its rightful place in the comity of nations."
"Great women freedom fighters like Matangini Hazra and Kanaklata Baruah laid down their lives for Bharat-Mata. Maa Kasturba matched the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, every step of the way on the difficult path of Satyagraha."
Women empowerment
"I am happy to note that the economic empowerment of women is being given special focus in our country. Economic empowerment strengthens the position of women in the family and society."
"I urge all fellow citizens to give priority to women empowerment. I would like our sisters and daughters to overcome challenges with courage and move ahead in life. Development of women was among the ideals of our freedom struggle."
G-20
"India is playing a crucial role in promoting developmental and humanitarian goals around the world. It has also assumed leadership of international forums, especially the presidency of G-20."
"With the G-20 presidency, India can nudge decision-making in trade and finance towards equitable progress. Beyond trade and finance, matters of human development too are on the agenda. I am confident that with India’s proven leadership in dealing with global issues, member-nations will be able to advance effective action on these fronts."
Indian identity
"Each Indian is an equal citizen, each one has equal opportunity, rights and duties in this land. Their identities as Indian citizens over-rides all other identities of caste, creed and language."
Chandrayaan-3
"Indian Space Research Organization is scaling new heights and setting new benchmarks of excellence, says the President. ISRO has launched Chandrayaan-3, which has entered the Moon’s orbit. The mission to the Moon is only a stepping stone for our future programs in space. We have a long way to go."
