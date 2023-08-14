President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on Monday, 14 August, on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.

Here are the key highlights of her speech:

Wishes for Independence Day

"My heartiest greetings to all on our 77th Independence Day. It is a glorious and auspicious occasion for all of us. I am overjoyed to see that festivity is in the air."

"It is a matter of delight as well as pride for us to see how everyone – children, youth and the elderly, in cities and villages, everywhere in India – are excited and preparing to celebrate this festival of our freedom."

Honouring freedom fighters