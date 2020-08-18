Journalist Prashant Kanojia Arrested by UP Police For ‘Fake Tweet’

Journalist Prashant Kanojia was picked up by Uttar Pradesh police from his Delhi house on Tuesday, 18 August for allegedly posting a morphed tweet related to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This is the third time UP Police has registered a FIR against Kanojia in connection with a social media post.

Kanojia’s wife and journalist Jagisha Arora told The Quint, “Some men who claimed to be from UP police came to our residence at around 1 PM and arrested Kanojia. Most of the men were not in uniform except one or two. They took him to Vasant Vihar police station and said he will be produced in some court for transit remand and then taken to Lucknow thereafter. The police said it is in connection with some tweet.”

An FIR registered at the Hazratganj Police station alleged that Kanojia “tweeted a morphed photo of a social media post made by Hindu Army leader Sushil Tiwari to spread hatred.”