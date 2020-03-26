Cops Continue to Harass Citizens & Delivery Agents Amid Lockdown

While the central government imposed an ambitious 21-day lockdown in a country of 1.3 billion as a measure to curb the novel coronavirus, videos and news reports have been surfacing online of law enforcement officials turning on citizens they see out in public.

Such reports are pouring in from all over India, where the police are reportedly beating citizens up with lathis for stepping out during the lockdown, sometimes even when the citizens are out to buy essentials, as has been permitted by no less than the Prime Minister.

One such video came from New Delhi’s Zakir Nagar, where the police harassed a meat shop owner for keeping his shop open on the day of the lockdown. This, despite the Delhi government’s announcement that all essential services including shops that meat, fish, milk and other food items will remain open through this period.