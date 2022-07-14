Modi To Take Part in 1st Ever Virtual I2U2 Summit Today, Biden To Attend As Well
I2U2 includes India, Israel, the UAE, and the US, and was called the ‘West Asian Quad’ by UAE's ambassador to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the virtual I2U2 summit on Thursday, 14 July alongside Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and United States President Joe Biden. The event will be the first-ever Leaders’ Summit of I2U2, which will be held virtually.
The virtual summit, likely to begin at around 4 pm, is expected to involve discussions surrounding joint economic projects to bolster economic cooperation under the framework of the coalition.
A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said that such projects can serve as a model for economic cooperation and offer opportunities for Indian business persons and workers.
I2U2 represents India, Israel, the UAE, and the US, and it was also called the ‘West Asian Quad’ by Ahmed Albanna, the UAE ambassador to India, Mint reported.
The MEA added that the I2U2 aims to encourage joint investment in six mutually identified area such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security.
The grouping intends to mobilise private sector capital and expertise to help modernise the infrastructure, low carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies, the statement added.
The I2U2 grouping was conceived during a meeting of foreign ministers of the four countries on 18 October 2021. Each country also has Sherpa-level interactions regularly to discuss the possible areas of cooperation.
PM Modi had earlier made a short visit to the UAE to express condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE president, after attending the G7 Summit.
