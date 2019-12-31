PM Posts Video of Sadhguru on CAA, Who Hasn’t Even Read the Act
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, 30 December, launched a campaign in support of the controversial Citizenship Act, along with a video of spiritual leader Sadhguru explaining the Act.
In his tweet announcing the campaign, PM Modi urged people to listen to Sadhguru's “lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA.” He also linked a video of the spiritual guru's session, where he answers a devotee's question about the turmoil in the country.
However, the prime minister's move did not make an impact, since in the very beginning of the video, Sadhguru says that he has not read the Act in its entirety.
While the PM insisted that Sadhguru calls out misinformation being spread by groups with vested interest, people on Twitter pointed that a person who hasn't even read the Act cannot be giving insights.
