Modi, Shah Laud Yediyurappa's 'Monumental Contribution' as Bommai Takes Oath

Even as he congratulated Basavaraj Bommai for taking oath as the new chief minister of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 28 July, took to Twitter to acknowledge the "monumental contribution" of BS Yediyurappa who stepped down from the post on Monday.

Bommai, who was appointed as the new CM on Tuesday in a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative meet, took oath at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka’s CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure (sic)."