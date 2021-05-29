PM CARES to Support Children Who Lost Parents Due to COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 29 May, announced that children who lost their parents or guardian due to COVID-19 will receive support for primer and higher education and a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh.

“In such trying times, it is our duty, as a society, to care for our children and instil hope for a bright future,” read a statement issued by the Prime Minster’s Office.

Apart from support for education, the child will be provided monthly financial support when he or she turns 18 years of age for five years.

Here is what the ‘PM CARES for Children’ scheme offers: