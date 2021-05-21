IAF Pilot Killed After MiG-21 Bison Fighter Jet Crashes in Punjab
“IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” a statement read.
A pilot has been killed after an Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab late on Thursday night, the Indian Air Force said on Friday, 21 May.
The IAF identified the pilot as Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary and said that he sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
“IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” a statement read.
The air force also said that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.
(This is a developing story)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.