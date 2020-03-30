Personnel Fail to Report COVID-19 Symptoms, Army Issues Advisory

The Army headquarters on Monday, 30 March sent an advisory to all the Army bases, formations and wings prescribing specific measures to insulate the 1.3 million force from the coronavirus and warning about punitive action if the norms are breached.

The advisory was issued after army personnel concealed symptoms for COVID-19 and failed to disclose contact with infected persons and travel details to areas having cases of the infection. The personnel will face punitive action under the Army Act, 1950.