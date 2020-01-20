50 Days of Uddhav Thackeray Govt: How Has the Alliance Performed?

It has been 50 days since the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress assumed power in Maharashtra.

The formation of the government, on 28 November 2019, was a result of a series of dramatic events. First, BJP and Sena’s three-decades old alliance came to an end over differences about the chief minister’s post. As Sena, Congress and NCP inched close to ironing out a strategy for government formation, an early morning coup led by Ajit Pawar saw him joining hands with the BJP. But after a brief 48-hour stint, junior Pawar was forced to return, paving way for the MVA alliance to form the government.

After the MVA government was sworn in under Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership, the new alliance had its task cut out. It had to deftly negotiate different ideologies as well as power centres.