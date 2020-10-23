Facebook, Twitter, Google Called to Discuss Data Protection Bill

Representatives of Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, PayTM and Google have been summoned to appear before a joint parliamentary committee regarding data protection and privacy issues.

Senior officials of Facebook were asked to make a presentation before the panel chaired by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday, 23 October, while Twitter and Amazon Web officials have to appear on 28 October, as per the Lok Sabha Secretariat notice.

Another sitting of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 will be held on 29 October in the Parliament House, over the oral evidence by the representatives of PayTM and Google, on the Bill, as per the Lok Sabha Secretariat notice.