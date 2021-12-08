Winter Session: AFSPA Will Always Be Used With Impunity, Says MP Kenye

The winter session of Parliament entered its eighth day on Wednesday, 8 December. Proceedings in both the houses began at 11 am, amid protests and slogans by the Opposition over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

So far, Parliament has witnessed protests by the Opposition over issues such as the farmers' protests, the recent civilian killings in Nagaland by the armed forces, which the army regretted as a case of ‘mistaken identity’, and the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for their protests during the Monsoon session.