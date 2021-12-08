Winter Session: AFSPA Will Always Be Used With Impunity, Says MP Kenye
The winter session of Parliament entered its eighth day on Wednesday, 8 December. Proceedings in both the houses began at 11 am, amid protests and slogans by the Opposition over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.
So far, Parliament has witnessed protests by the Opposition over issues such as the farmers' protests, the recent civilian killings in Nagaland by the armed forces, which the army regretted as a case of ‘mistaken identity’, and the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for their protests during the Monsoon session.
Earlier in the day, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi attended the party parliamentary meet and stressed that, "Government regret over Nagaland incident not enough, credible steps be taken to prevent recurrence of such tragedies."
Further, speaking on the suspension of 12 MPs, Gandhi termed it "unprecedented and unacceptable" and said that it violates both the Constitution and rules.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior ministers in Parliament, including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, and Nirmala Sitharaman, among others.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to make a statement over the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.
‘Will Take Back Suspension, if They Apologise’: Min Pralhad Joshi
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, speaking on the suspension of the 12 MPs reiterated on Wednesday, "Even yesterday, I said that we are ready to take back suspension (of 12 MPs) if they are ready to apologize. Once again, I request them to tender apology because they have committed a grave mistake."
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition protest over suspension of 12 MPs.
Cong MP Gives Adjournment Motion Over China-Bhutan MOU
Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Sino-Bhutan MoU on three-step resolution of boundary disputes, that he said, could lead to the transfer of strategically important territory of Doklam being transferred to China.
Nagaland Civilian Killings: NPF MP Gives Adjournment Motion Notice
Naga People's Front MP KG Kenye gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the death of civilians in Nagaland in an anti-insurgency operation that went awry.
He said in the RS, 'As long as Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is there, will be used with impunity."
