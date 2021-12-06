Winter Session: LS, RS Adjourned Till 3 PM; HM To Speak On Nagaland Firing Today

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 3 pm on Monday, 6 December. Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice before, first at 11:20 am for 40 minutes, amid protests by some opposition parties over Sunday's Nagaland killings. Later, it resumed at noon for a few brief moments but was adjourned again amid heavy sloganeering by the opposition members.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the houses of the Parliament later in the day.

At least 13 villagers in Nagaland had lost their lives on Sunday, 5 December, while travelling to Oting after a counter-insurgency operation went awry. The Nagaland government has employed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the ambush. A murder case has also been filed in the incident, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor issued a statement on Monday, saying that he has decided to "suspend hosting of the talk show 'To the Point' on Sansad TV", until the suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha is revoked.