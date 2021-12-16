Winter Session: Farmers Were Murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri, Says Rahul Gandhi
Catch all live updates of Parliament Winter session here.
The winter session of Parliament commenced at 11 am, as it entered its 14th day on Thursday, 16 December.
Both the houses had been adjourned on Wednesday amid increasing protests by Opposition members over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report which said that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a pre-planned conspiracy, and was not merely an act of negligence.
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in October, after being run over by a convoy of cars.
The Parliament has also witnessed protests and walkouts over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, who were suspended for their "unruly" conduct in the monsoon session.
Rajya Sabha to have a discussion on the situation arising out of cases of Omicron variant in the country
Environment minister Bhupendra Yadav to move the 'Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021' in the Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Both the Houses were adjourned till 2 pm, amid protests by Opposition members over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, as demands for MoS Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni's resignation were made.
‘The Minister Is a Criminal’: Rahul Gandhi
During the question hour, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha, that MoS Ajay Misra Teni is a criminal, who should be sacked and investigated for his involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
He added that the deaths of farmers, who were run over by a convoy of vehicles, with one car belonging to Teni's son Ashish Misra, was a conspiracy as stated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident.
However, Gandhi was repeatedly cut-off, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked him to put forward his question.
Gandhi remarked, "We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri."
Adjournment Motion Notice Given in RS Over Lakhimpur Kheri Incident
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has given an adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and over demands that the Government take the resignation of Minister Ajay Misra Teni immediately.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.