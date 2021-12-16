Winter Session: Farmers Were Murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri, Says Rahul Gandhi

During the question hour, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha, that MoS Ajay Misra Teni is a criminal, who should be sacked and investigated for his involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

He added that the deaths of farmers, who were run over by a convoy of vehicles, with one car belonging to Teni's son Ashish Misra, was a conspiracy as stated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident.

However, Gandhi was repeatedly cut-off, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked him to put forward his question.

Gandhi remarked, "We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri."