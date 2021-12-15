Winter Session: LS, RS Adjourned Amid Opposition Uproar Over Lakhimpur Kheri
The winter session of Parliament commenced at 11 am, as it entered its 13th day on Wednesday, 15 December.
Congress had called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs today at 10.30 am at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, demanding Mos Ajay Misra Teni's resignation.
Opposition MPs had held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk on Tuesday, demanding that the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, who were suspended for the entire winter session for their 'unruly' conduct during the monsoon session in August, be revoked.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage.
Congress demands MoS Home Ajay Misra to step down over the death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the second time on Wednesday, till 2 pm, amid Opposition uproar over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
‘Not Allowing Us to Speak’: Rahul Gandhi
Speaking on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Rahul Gandhi said, "They're not allowing us to speak so House being disrupted. We said that a judgment has come and a minister is involved, a discussion be allowed. But they don't want to discuss."
The SIT of the Uttar Pradesh Police, which had been probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, had moved an application in the court to invoke more criminal charges against the accused, including that of attempt to murder.
The incident was a pre-planned conspiracy, and was not merely an act of negligence, noted investigation officer Vidhyaram Diwakar, in the application submitted in the court on Monday.
Cryptocurrency Bill Not To Be Presented Before the Cabinet
The Cryptocurrency Bill will not be presented before the Cabinet on Wednesday, as per sources cited by NDTV.
Reportedly, the government didn't want to rush with the bill.
The bill, which seeks to impose a ban on the use and mining of cryptocurrency in the country, was to be tabled in the winter session of the Parliament.
However, as per sources, the central government might consider the ordinance route after the winter session, NDTV reported.
