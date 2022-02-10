Pakistan Summons Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad Over Karnataka Hijab Row

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Wednesday, 9 February, summoned the Indian envoy in Islamabad over the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka.

Pakistan government expressed their "grave concern" over the disreputable action of banning Muslim students wearing hijab and entering classes in certain colleges of Karnataka.

The statement by MoFA further stated that the Indian Charge d’Affaires Suresh Kumar was made aware of Pak government's concern over the alleged religious intolerance and discrimination, stigmatisation, and negative stereotyping against Muslims.