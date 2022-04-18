Sweden: Dozens Arrested Over Violence After Far-Right Group Plans to Burn Quran

Dozens of people have been arrested after violent clashes broke out in Norrkoping, Sweden, between the police and people protesting a far-right group's plans to burn copies of the Quran, the BBC reported on Monday, 18 April.

Violance has also been reported in Stockholm and Linkoping.

The police said that, in total, more than 40 people had been arrested in connection to the violence, while 26 officers and 14 members of the public had been injured.

More than 20 vehicles had been damaged or destroyed, the cops added.