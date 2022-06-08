Dengue Cases Cross 13,000 in Singapore, Could Become Epidemic, Says Government
Singapore's dengue cases have crossed the last two years' caseload even before dengue season's start in June.
Singapore has witnessed a massive surge in dengue cases, with over 13,000 cases being reported in the first half of 2022.
Over 9,000 cases were reported from April 2022 till June 2022 alone, the country's National Environment Agency said.
The caseload has already crossed the country's caseload from Singapore's entire dengue season in 2020 and 2021.
Singapore's National Environment Agency has warned of a large-scale epidemic this year, with weekly dengue cases expected to cross the highest ever weekly case toll of 1,787 in 2020.
The country recorded 1,457 dengue cases in the first week of June, and case numbers are expected to cross the 2,000 mark in June, according to the National Environmental Agency (NEA).
This will be the first time cases have touched this number, and well ahead of conventional dengue season in the country.
Dengue season in Singapore usually starts in June and continues till August.
What's Causing The Surge In Dengue Cases in Singapore?
In a statement on 7 June, the NEA said that the country currently had 408 active dengue clusters, with 122 dengue clusters at red alert.
Red alert dengue clusters have 10 or more active cases.
"Dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3) has been detected in 111 of the 122 dengue clusters with red colour alert. In April 2022, the Aedes aegypti mosquito population (the primary dengue vector) remained high in Singapore, and was about 22 percent higher than in the same period last year (April 2021)."National Environment Agency, Singapore
The NEA statement adds that the high Aedes aegypti mosquito population coupled with the previously uncommon strain of Dengue Virus 3 (DENV-3), will trigger a bigger surge in dengue cases in the coming months.
Climate Change And Increased Disease Spread
An April 2022 study published in Nature journal stated that climate change and increased temperatures could catalyse the spread of newer zoonotic viruses and increased cross-species spillover.
In a statement to CNN Ruklanthi de Alwis, an expert in infectious diseases said that climate change could increase the effective area of access to disease-carrying mosquitoes.
The country has doubled down on its dengue containment measures with intensified vector control operations at dengue cluster areas and the eradication of mosquito breeding habitats. The NEA has also stepped up checks on public areas with potential breeding sites, to reduce spread.
The agency also issued an advisory to citizens to follow the SAW protective actions, which stand for Spray, Apply, and Wear.
This means:
Spray insecticide in dark corners in and around your house
Apply mosquito repellent regularly
Wear long-sleeve tops and long pants
