‘Will Read Papers & See’: CJI Ramana on Plea for Status Quo on Gyanvapi Mosque

The Varanasi court had ordered a video inspection of the site in April this year after five women affiliated with the right-wing group Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh filed petitions saying they were entitled to have daily darshan, pooja, and perform rituals at the site of Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and other “visible and invisible deities within old temple complex”.

The court also decided that Ajay Kumar Mishra, the commissioner overseeing the survey, will not be removed.

"In any case, the survey work won't be stopped whether parties cooperate or they do not," the court observed.

Further, the court has asked the survey report to be submitted by 17 May.