Jet Airways to Resume Domestic Operations in Q1 of 2022
Previously known as India's biggest private carrier, Jet had halted its operations in April 2019.
As per London-based Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for Jet Airways, the airline will begin its domestic operations, as well as short-haul international flights by the first quarter of 2022, and third and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.
Murari Lal Jalan, who is the Lead Member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways stated, "Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short-haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022," Reuters quoted.
The National Company Law Tribunal had approved a resolution plan submitted before it by Kalrock Capital Partners and Murari Lal Jalan earlier this year.
The plan, submitted by the consortium in October 2020, had proposed an investment of Rs 600 crore, which would be paid to Jet’s creditors, in exchange for 90 percent stake in the defunct airline.
Jet has informed that it has already hired over 150 full-time employees and aims to take another 1,000 employees onboard in FY 2021-22 across categories, Reuters reported.
(With inputs from Reuters)
