On His Birth Anniversary, Rajiv Gandhi’s 5 Lasting Contributions

The fear of secession loomed large in the country in the run up to the 1984 Lok Sabha elections. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated and the people were looking for someone to take them away from the atmosphere of despondency. An unprecedented mandate followed and the country chose young Rajiv Gandhi as the true inheritor of Indira’s legacy.

In the next five action-packed years as Prime Minister, Rajiv took several decisions – Shah Bano case and Ayodhya controversy are just the two of many – that are criticised till date. And the ghost of Bofors Scandal continues to haunt the Congress. But he took some bold steps too. On his death anniversary, let us recount some of them.