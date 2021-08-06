Article 370: In Two Years, Delhi Failed To Bring Any ‘Real’ Good To J&K

“Kashmir shrinks into my mailbox,

my home a neat four by six inches.

I always loved neatness. Now I hold the half-inches Himalayas in my hand.

This is home. And this is the closest

I’ll ever be to home. When I return,

The colors won’t be so brilliant,

The Jhelum’s waters so clean,

So ultramarine. My love

So overexposed…”

–Agha Shahid Ali

Two years after the abrogation of Article 370 and the undoing of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, it is an occasion to reflect on these 24 months and conduct an audit of the success and the failures of New Delhi’s most dramatic policy initiative towards the region. The fact is, as former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah pointed out, that in terms of governance and economic development, there is little to show that the move has led to any dramatic improvement.

Clearly, the security front is where New Delhi can claim the greatest success. The Valley is experiencing a period of remarkable quiescence and militancy is at its lowest. The Line of Control (LoC) is relatively quiet and there have been few dramatic incidents of terrorism. There is admittedly some simmering discontent and alienation, and reports have emerged of homegrown militancy on the rise especially, from south Kashmir. To be sure, however, there are few signs of the security situation overwhelming the Valley as happened in the 1990s. No one could have anticipated that Article 370 could have been abrogated with such ease or with such little upsurge.