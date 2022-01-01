Omar Abdullah, Other PAGD Leaders Detained Ahead of Anti-Delimitation Protest

Leaders of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, an electoral alliance of several regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir, were put under house arrest on Saturday, 1st January ahead of a planned protest against the delimitation draft recommendation.

Three former chief ministers - Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, and Omar Abdullah - were among those who have been locked inside their homes to prevent them from attending the proposed protest, PTI reported.

“Good morning and welcome to 2022. A new year with the same JK police illegally locking people in their homes and an administration so terrified of normal democratic activity,” Omar Abdullah, who is the vice-president of the National Conference, tweeted.

Furthermore, he posted a picture of a locked gate that he said connect his father's home to his sister's.