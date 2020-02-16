We Stand by Decision on Article 370, CAA: PM Modi in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 16 February, said his government stands by the abrogation Article 370 and the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, despite the pressure, PTI reported.
“Be it the decision on Article 370 or the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, it was necessary in the interest of the country. Despite pressure, we stand by our decision and will remain so,” he said.
Modi was addressing a public meeting in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.
‘Ram Temple Trust Will Work Rapidly’
During his address, PM Modi asserted that the trust set up for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will work rapidly, according to PTI.
The Union government recently set up Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra after the Supreme Court directed it to form a trust to oversee the construction and management of the temple, in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in November 2019.
PM Launches 50 Projects Worth Rs 1,254 Cr
PM Modi, during his day-long visit, launched and laid the foundation of 50 projects worth Rs 1,254 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency, PTI reported.
He also flagged off the IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through video link, which will be the first overnight private train in the country to connect three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier during the day, he participated in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul and released the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and its mobile application, the news agency reported.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa were present on the occasion.
Modi also inaugurated a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital in the city.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )