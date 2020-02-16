We Stand by Decision on Article 370, CAA: PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 16 February, said his government stands by the abrogation Article 370 and the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, despite the pressure, PTI reported.

“Be it the decision on Article 370 or the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, it was necessary in the interest of the country. Despite pressure, we stand by our decision and will remain so,” he said.

Modi was addressing a public meeting in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.