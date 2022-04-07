ED Quizzes Omar Abdullah Over J&K Bank Case; NC Calls It 'Vicious Vilification'
The National Conference leader was being questioned in Delhi in relation with a scam.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 7 April, questioned former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah in Delhi in a case related to J&K Bank, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials.
The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) issued a statement soon after, saying that Abdullah was called by the ED to Delhi to appear before it on Thursday on the grounds that his attendance was necessary in connection with an investigation.
The party flayed the ED move, terming it another step in the "vicious vilification campaign" that had begun before 5 August 2019.
"The central government has made a habit of misusing investigative agencies and this is another step in the same direction. No political party that puts up meaningful opposition to the BJP has been spared, whether it is the ED, CBI, NIA, NCB - all have been used for political purposes,"JKNC statement
"Even though this exercise is political in nature he will cooperate as there is no wrongdoing on his part," the statement read.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last year had registered a case against the then management of J&K Bank for the purchase of a property from Akruti Gold Builders in 2010 allegedly at an exorbitant rate of Rs 180 crore.
The CBI probed the J&K Bank in 2021 for alleged irregularities in sanctioning loans and investments. Following this, The ED initiated a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA Act) in the alleged scam.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.