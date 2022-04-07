ED Quizzes Omar Abdullah Over J&K Bank Case; NC Calls It 'Vicious Vilification'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 7 April, questioned former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah in Delhi in a case related to J&K Bank, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials.

The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) issued a statement soon after, saying that Abdullah was called by the ED to Delhi to appear before it on Thursday on the grounds that his attendance was necessary in connection with an investigation.

The party flayed the ED move, terming it another step in the "vicious vilification campaign" that had begun before 5 August 2019.