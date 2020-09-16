NSA Doval Walks Out of SCO Meet as Pakistan Shows ‘Fictitious Map’

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday, 15 September, walked out of a virtual conference of national security advisers of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) after Pakistani representative Moeed Yusuf presented a map that inaccurately showed the borders of the two countries.

The map was issued by Imran Khan’s government in August, and incorporated India’s two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh – and also Junagadh in its western state of Gujarat in Pakistan.

The SCO meeting was chaired by Russia.