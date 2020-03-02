NRC Won’t Have Implications on Bangladesh: Foreign Secretary

Dhaka is worried over reports that India may send back some Bangladeshi immigrants to the country under the new citizenship law.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had taken up the issue of NRC with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral meeting in New York in September.

During his visit, Shringla is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Hasina and Foreign Minister Momen and hold talks with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

He is expected to discuss the preparations for the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dhaka this month to attend the birth centenary of the country's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Bangbandhu is iconic - as a globally recognised statesman and iconic symbol of liberation for Bangladesh and for our subcontinent. He is as revered and remembered in India as he is here in Bangladesh," Shringla said.

"Let me wish you on the centenary of this great son of Bangladesh: a man of letters, a man of action, courage and conviction, and most of all, a true hero, for he liberated from oppression the spirit of a people and brought forth a nation. As Prime minister Modi has said, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is our national hero too," he said.

"India and Bangladesh have been able to address and resolve some of the problems that bedevil relations between any neighbours - problems such as those of borders and land exchanges. We have done so with maturity, grace and sophistication," Shringla said referring to differences over some bilateral issues.

"Our partnership will reach its true potential when we recognise that our interests converge. It is in the spirit of of finding common ground rather than being bogged by a few differences that we have jointly agreed to work to enhance navigability of waterways," he said.