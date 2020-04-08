US Reports Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 Deaths; India Cases Near 5,000

The United States has reported nearly 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, AFP reported quoting Johns Hopkins tracker.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 in France crossed 10,000 on Tuesday, 7 April, AFP reported.

Maharashtra on Tuesday, 7 April, reported 150 more COVID-19 cases, raising the total of cases in the state to 1,018, reported ANI, quoting the state health department. Hundred of the latest cases were reported in Mumbai.

The total number of cases in India have risen to 4,789, including 4,312 active cases on Tuesday, 7 April. The death toll stands at 124.