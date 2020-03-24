Coronavirus: Number of Positive Cases in India at 471, Says ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday reported that the total number of positive cases in India rose to 471. However, the Union Health Ministry has reported 467 cases.

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday announced that domestic commercial airlines shall cease operations from 24 March midnight till 31 March.

The Government of India has asked states to strictly enforce lockdown, saying that legal action will be taken against violators.

The total number of coronavirus cases across the globe stands at at least 3,50,000 according to AFP.