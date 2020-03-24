Coronavirus: Number of Positive Cases in India at 471, Says ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday reported that the total number of positive cases in India rose to 471. However, the Union Health Ministry has reported 467 cases.
The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday announced that domestic commercial airlines shall cease operations from 24 March midnight till 31 March.
The Government of India has asked states to strictly enforce lockdown, saying that legal action will be taken against violators.
The total number of coronavirus cases across the globe stands at at least 3,50,000 according to AFP.
- As many as 30 states and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak
- The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will not hold hearings in person till further orders
- The Lok Sabha was adjourned indefinitely due to coronavirus, two weeks ahead of schedule
- PM Modi on Monday said the COVID-19 is a lifetime challenge, which needs to be tackled through new and innovative solutions
UK Goes Into Three-Week Lockdown to Tackle Coronavirus Spread
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has enforced the strictest curbs on movement of people for at least three weeks to try and control the spread of COVID-19 in the country, where the death toll has reached 335, PTI reported.
In a televised address to the nation on Monday evening, he said while no prime minister wants to make such demands on the population, the situation was such that he was forced to clamp down on people's movement and crackdown on any gatherings of more than two people.
Italy Sees Second Successive Drop in Virus Deaths
Italy on Monday reported a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections from coronavirus that has nevertheless claimed more than 6,000 lives in a month, AFP reported.
The Mediterranean country has now seen its daily fatalities come down from a world record 793 on Saturday to 651 on Sunday and 601 on Monday.
The number of new declared infections fell from 6,557 on Saturday to 4,789 on Monday.
