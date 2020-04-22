Delhi Violence: Suspended AAP Councillor Hussain Booked Under UAPA

The Delhi Police has booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a lawyer said on Wednesday, 22 April.

The police has also arrested former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan and activist Khalid Saifi in the case, said advocate Akram Khan who is representing other accused in the matter.

Hussain was arrested earlier in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Police has already booked Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university students Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar, arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, under the Act.

While Zargar is the media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee, Haider is a member of the committee.