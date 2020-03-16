Delhi Violence: Students’ Group Pinjra Tod Under the Scanner

Delhi Police are investigating women’s students’ group Pinjra Tod in connection with the communal violence that took place in northeast Delhi in February.

Police have registered an FIR - dated 24 February - naming some of the activists associated with Pinjra Tod: Gulfisha, Natasha, Subhashani, Devangana, Paroma and Rumsha.

Gulfisha is said to be from the area, while the others came from “outside”. A number of men from the area have also been named in the FIR.

The FIR accuses the group of instigating “300-400 protesters to block the 66 Foota road near Jafrabad Metro Station at 9 PM on 22 February”.