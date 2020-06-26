It has been four months since Mohammad Akram Khan lost his right hand after a bomb was thrown at him during the northeast Delhi riots in the last week of February, but despite a complaint the police is yet to register an FIR his lawyer told the The Quint.A migrant from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, 22-year-old Akram had been working for the last five years cutting jeans at a factory. The loss of his right hand has made it nearly impossible for him to do the job with which he supported himself and his family.Adding to the uncertainty of Akram’s future, is his long wait for justice and medical treatment for his injuries. While his right hand was amputated, a broken bone on his left shoulder is yet to be operated upon even four months after the injury. According to a report in Huffington Post, his treatment at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital in Northeast Delhi had to be cut short after it was converted into a COVID-19 facility. Ever since he has been waiting for a date for his operation at St. Stephen's Hospital.Delhi Riots Exclusive: RSS Members Arrested for Murder, RiotingUnable to Write, Akram Narrated Statement to UncleThe investigation into the attack on him has been even slower.Despite being unable to write or sign due to the amputation of his hand, Akram had dictated what had happened to him to his uncle Jalaluddin. He had then put his thumb impression on the written testimony. The complaint was filed at Dayalpur Police Station on 15 March, but the police is yet to approach Akram for any inquiry into the circumstances of the attack on him.The Quint has accessed Akram's complaint. Akram has made serious allegations that his hands was gravely injured after a bomb was thrown at him from the top of Mohan Nursing Home and Hospital, a prominent hospital in Yamuna Vihar.In the same complaint, he has also claimed that the roof of the hospital was used by rioters to attack Muslims and that the owner of Mohan Nursing Home and his employee were firing bullets.Three Other Key Pieces of EvidenceThese include:A video of he an injured Akram being taken away for treatment.A signed complaint by a resident of the area, who claims to have witnessed the incident. The complaint confirms the details provided by Akram.A video of rioters attacking people from the roof of Mohan Nursing Home.We reached out to the owner of Mohan Nursing Home for his response to the allegations made against him.First, Akram's complaint about the attack on him:Delhi Riots Exclusive: BJP Councillor Led Mob, Claims ‘Eyewitness’Akram’s ComplaintThe Context: What Happened on 24 FebruaryAkram narrates that he was attacked while returning from an Ijtima (religious congregation) on the afternoon on 24 February, the first day of the violence.“On Monday 24/02/2020 at around 2 PM I was returning home from Ijtima at Qasabpura. When I reached the Bhajanpura Mazaar road, a crowd had gathered on the road which included Gaurav and Saurav who live in Gali Number 22 Shiv Vihar and who I know from before, they had guns in their hands and were wearing saffron clothes.”Akram alleges that he was attacked near Mohan Nursing Home where the rioters were chanting slogans in support of BJP leaders like former MLA Jagdish Pradhan and Kapil Mishra as well as municipal councillor Kanhaiya Lal.“Some people had gathered on the roof of Mohan Nursing Home - they were carrying sticks, bombs, stones and guns and they were chanting slogans like ‘Jagdish Pradhan Zindabad’, ‘Kapil Mishra Zindabad’, ‘Kanhaiya Lal Zindabad’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Complaint filed by Mohammad Akram KhanAccording to Akram, “Senior police officers were also present and they were telling the rioters ‘Daro mat police tumhare saath hai, maaro in ka**o ko (Do not worry, the police is standing by you. Kill these Muslims)'. The rioters were being led by the owner of Anil Sweets Corner”.The Attack: How The Bomb Fell Near Akram’s Hands“At that point, one of them asked my name and I replied ‘Akram’. The rioters ran after me and I fell down. Then from the top of Mohan Nursing Home, the owner (of the nursing home) and his employees began throwing stones and bombs at me,” Akram alleges.At that moment I saw a bomb being thrown from top of Mohan Nursing Home. Before I could stand up, it fell near my hand and both my hands were caught in the explosion. Police complaint by Mohammad Akram Khan"Some boys saved my life and took me to Meher Hospital. From my phone they called my elder brother in the village. My elder brother called my Chacha (uncle) Jalaluddin and informed him. Uncle called on my phone and a boy picked up the phone and told him that I am in Meher hospital. My uncle reached Meher hospital and when he saw that my condition was serious, he took me to GTB hospital and the doctors admitted me there. After this at night when my uncle met me, he informed me about the entire incident,” Akram narrates. Here’s a video of an injured Akram being taken away.A day after the attack, his right hand was amputated.“On 25/02/2020 doctors operated upon me and amputated one hand.”The Aftermath: The Fear of Losing His Other Hand as WellAccording to Akram, their initial attempts to request the police to register a case weren't successful."My uncle requested the police personnel present at GTB Hospital to register a case regarding what happened to me but the police threatened him saying that if you report about this incident both you and your nephew will be put in jail and we won't even allow you to get bail".Akram says that at that point his condition began to worsen. Fearing that something might happen to him, he decided to write a complaint."My condition is worsening, and even the other hand is becoming septic. Doctors told me anything can happen. That's why I got my statement written after dictating it to my uncle. My uncle brought this after getting it typed and I have read it and put my thumb impression, because I cannot sign,” he wrote.After writing the statement Akram says that he feared a backlash."After this statement I fear that police can trouble my family and put them in jail. All I want to say is that this is my testimony, don't trouble them. Please take strict action against those guilty and protect the life and property of my uncle and his family.”Delhi Riots: Several Complaints Name BJP Ex-MLA Jagdish Pradhan‘Eyewitness’ TestimonySome of the details regarding the attack on Akram have been confirmed in another complaint filed at Dayalpur Police Station on 16 March. A copy of it was received at the Commissioner of Police's office and the Lieutenant Governor's Office on 18 March.The Quint has withheld the name of the second complainant at Dayalpur Police Station for safety reasons. However, we are willing to share the complaint with the police if called upon to do so.The complaint deals with several aspects - such as the alleged involvement of the supporters of BJP leaders Jagdish Pradhan and Kapil Mishra in the violence. However, we are only providing details of what is relevant to Akram's case.The complaint begins by alleging that the police and supporters of Jagdish Pradhan attacked women protesters at Bhajanpura main road on 24 February."On hearing news of this attack, many people came forward to rescue women. The owner of Mohan Nursing Home, his employee and associates, began firing and throwing bombs at the people who had come to rescue the women. Because of this many boys died there and many were injured".Referring specifically to Akram’s case, the complainant writes, “Both hands of a boy got badly injured in the explosion”.The complaint supports two other allegations in Akram's complaint:The slogans chanted by rioters in support of BJP leaders like Jagdish Pradhan and Kapil MishraThe part about people returning from the Ijtima being attacked."Then the people who had come from Bhajanpura chanted 'Jagdish Pradhan Zindabad','Kapil Mishra Zindabad', 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Ka**e Murdabad'. Then they came and vandalised the petrol pump and also the Mazaar (tomb or dargah) in the middle of the Bhajanpura road,” the complaint says."They were uttering obscene abuses against Muslims and they were beating up people who were coming back from the Ijtima".The third aspect in which this complaint supports Akram’s allegations is the use of Mohan Nursing Home by rioters.Alleged Use of Mohan Nursing Home by RiotersAlleging a deeper involement by Mohan Nursing Home, the complaint says that, "The people who were killed, were taken away in the Mohan Nursing Home vehicle. All this happened in the presence of the police".The complaint goes on to allege that the owner of Mohan Nursing Home was firing bullets even on 25 February.“The next day (25 February) the atmosphere was extremely tense and there was a great deal of police presence at Chandbagh and Bhajanpura road. At around 12:30-1:00 pm some women brought a photo of Babasaheb Ambedkar to the protest site and they spread something on the ground and sat there.”A little while later, the owner of Mohan Nursing Home and his employee began firing bullets. One bullet hit a boy on the back and he died there.Complaint filed at Dayalpur police stationA video which went viral during the riots, shows that rioters were indeed pelting stones from the top of Mohan Nursing Home and it does seem that bullets were also being fired.However, the identity of the rioters can not be established.Response from Owner of Mohan Nursing HomeThe Quint reached out to Dr Sunil Kumar, one of the owners of Mohan Nursing Home. He denies being present at the hospital during the days the riots took place.I wasn’t there during those days. I was out of Delhi... people can say anything they want in complaints.Dr Sunil Kumar, owner of Mohan Nursing HomeOn being asked where he was, he replied "Indirapuram" which is Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, about 20 km away."And my brother (Anil Kumar) was also not at the hospital. He was in Bhajanpura," he added. Bhajanpura is about one kilometre away.Regarding allegations that the roof of Mohan Nursing Home was being used to pelt stones and fire bullets, Sunil Kumar said, "I was not there so I am not aware about what happened".He says that the police hasn’t called him for a inquiry so far.In the three charge sheets studied by The Quint in detail - regarding the killing of Ankit Sharma, Dilbar Negi and Head Constable Ratan Lal respectively - we haven’t found any mention of the alleged use of Mohan Nursing Home by rioters. This, despite there being several videos of the same.Delhi Riots: Inside Police Charge Sheet Into HC Ratan Lal’s Death We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.