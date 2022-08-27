Supertech Demolition: Final Checks On, Exploder To Be Connected

The final check-up of explosives and related arrangements for demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida were underway on Saturday, 27 August, project officials said here.

All work related to placement of explosives and connecting them is already complete. The only element remaining was interconnecting the twin towers and placing a 100-metre-long cable from the structures to the exploder, from where the button would be pressed on 28 August, they said.

Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures – taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar – in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.