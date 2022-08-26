Living Next to Supertech Twin Tower Has Given us Anxiety, Hope Sunday Goes Well
The towers are adjacent to our buildings at ATS Green Village. If anything goes wrong, god knows what'll happen.
Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida, are finally going to be demolished on Sunday, 28 August. The two towers are adjacent to our buildings at ATS Green Village, the society next to Emerald Court, where these illegal towers were constructed.
Everyone is panicking. We are scared because one of the towers in Emerald Court is just 9 metres away and our tower is 20-21 metres away from the twin towers. If anything goes wrong in the demolition, god knows what will happen.
What's going to happen? How is it going to happen? What will be its impact? No one knows. Neither the RWA, Noida Authorities, nor the company that's taking care of the demolition, has informed us of anything.
(In April) when the test blast was carried out with 5 kg of explosives, the explosions were very loud. Glasses of the doors and windows shook. Now, this blast is being carried out with 3.5 kg of explosives. I think, the glasses will crack. Dust will also enter the flats.
God forbid, if anything goes wrong, I have heard from the RWA, and read in newspapers, that insurance worth Rs 110 crore has been taken to cover the damage.
Residents To Vacate On Sunday Morning
All the residents of the society have been asked to vacate their flats along with their pets by 7 am. A few shelter homes have been set up in nearby societies like Parsvnath Prestige and Silver City society of Purvanchal builders. People can go there if they want or else people can go to their relatives or friends' houses or they can even book a hotel.
We have been asked to switch off all electrical switches. The supply of gas and electricity to the houses would be stopped. They have also given us a paper that we have to sign and give it to our tower guard, informing them that we have left our house. They will check our house and seal it so that no one can enter.
Around 12 pm, tower guards will also leave and the local police will take over the control of the society. By 6-7 pm, residents can return after which, gas and electricity supply would resume.
Demolition A Relief For Residents of Tower 6 & 7
Four-five months ago, a green colour net and a green cloth covered our tower. They covered it because when they were preparing for the demolition, some debris and boulders used to fall into our premises. There was fear of it damaging cars (and injuring) kids or anyone else.
They covered it with a net to protect it from falling boulders. Around a week or 10 days back, they put the (white) fabric. This is a different kind of fabric that controls the dust. It's the third layer. If 3 layers cover the tower, it's good from safety point of view, for 5 months, all our rooms are dark. Till we turn on the tubelight, there isn't much visibility.
'Relocation Not Easy'
It is a bit tough for senior citizens whose children are abroad. There are many patients too. Many would be having to take their scheduled medicine doses. It's difficult for them. There would be many patients who require medical assistance throughout the day.
There is another segment of people who might have shifted here from other cities. I am sure there would be 100-200 families who would have come from Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bengaluru, etc. They might not be having a friends circle or relatives. If they have kids, where will they go? How will they manage?
We all hope that the demolition will be carried out smoothly and we would be able to come back to our homes and continue to lead normal lives.
