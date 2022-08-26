Living Next to Supertech Twin Tower Has Given us Anxiety, Hope Sunday Goes Well

Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida, are finally going to be demolished on Sunday, 28 August. The two towers are adjacent to our buildings at ATS Green Village, the society next to Emerald Court, where these illegal towers were constructed.

Everyone is panicking. We are scared because one of the towers in Emerald Court is just 9 metres away and our tower is 20-21 metres away from the twin towers. If anything goes wrong in the demolition, god knows what will happen.

What's going to happen? How is it going to happen? What will be its impact? No one knows. Neither the RWA, Noida Authorities, nor the company that's taking care of the demolition, has informed us of anything.