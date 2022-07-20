'No Kashmiri Pandit Left Valley Since 2019': MoS Home Ministry Tells Parliament

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, on Wednesday, 20 July, claimed that "no Kashmiri Pandit has reportedly migrated from the valley" between 5 August 2019 to 20 July 2022.

His response on Day 3 of the Parliament's Monsoon Session comes after hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits left the Valley this year alone due to the spate of targeted killings in May and June.

Meanwhile, others from the community had claimed that they were not allowed to leave by security forces despite wanting to.