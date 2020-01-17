Media Said Azad at Jama Masjid Defied Bail Order. They Were Wrong

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited Jama Masjid and read out the Preamble on 17 January 2020, a day after he was granted bail in relation with anti-CAA protests in Delhi on 20 December 2019. Azad’s visit to Jama Masjid sparked reactions that he was violating conditions of his bail order — which specified that Azad is not allowed to visit Delhi for the next four weeks.

However, a closer look at the Delhi sessions court bail order reveals that Azad is not violating the conditions of his bail. In the order dated 15 January 2020, judge Kamini Lau specifies that Azad is “permitted to visit Jama Masjid, Jor Bagh and Guru Ravidas Temple to pay his obesiance (sic)” within 24 hours of his release. Here’s the relevant paragraph from Judge Lau’s bail order.