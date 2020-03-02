Nirbhaya Convicts: SC Says Organ Donation Should Be Voluntary

The Supreme Court Monday, 2 March, dismissed the petition filed by a former high court judge seeking a direction to Tihar jail authorities here to give an option to four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case to offer their bodies for medical research and donate their organs.

“By way of PIL you can't seek such direction. If they (convicts) want to do it they can express such things by themselves or through their family members,” said a bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.