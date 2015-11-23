Nirad Chaudhuri: Difficult Scholar, Brit Bootlicker or Spy?

Nirad C Chaudhuri, writer of books like A Passage to England (1959), The Intellectual in India (1967), Three Horsemen of the New Apocalypse (1997) etc has left behind a legacy fit for someone who lived to be a hundred and one.

Chaudhuri, born in 1897 in British India, was the quintessential ‘Bengali babu’. An academically illustrious adolescence – he topped the merit list in BA History at University of Calcutta – led to a brief stint with the Indian army as a clerk. This was followed by what would turn out to be his true calling – writing, whether poetry for esteemed magazines or non-fiction.