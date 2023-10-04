NewsClick Raids: 15 Press Bodies Write to CJI, Demand Protection of Journalists

"The fact is that today, a large section of journalists in India finds itself working under the threat of reprisal. And it is imperative that the Judiciary confronts Power with a fundamental Truth – that there is a Constitution to which we are all answerable," noted DIGIPUB News India Foundation in a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in response to the police raids on houses of several journalists associated with news portal NewsClick on Tuesday, 3 October.

The letter was written by DIGIPUB – along with 14 other journalist bodies, including Press Club of India, National Alliance of Journalists and Mumbai Press Club – on Wednesday, 4 October.