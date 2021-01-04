‘Never Questioned Experts’: Akhilesh Yadav on ‘BJP Vaccine’ Row

His tweet had come after the Samajwadi party chief claimed that he would not get vaccinated for COVID-19 now as the "BJP's vaccine" could not be trusted.

"I will not take the COVID-19 vaccine at this moment. That too given by Bharatiya Janata Party. How can I trust BJP's vaccine, not a chance. When our government will be formed, everyone will get a free vaccine. We cannot take the BJP vaccine", the former Chief Minister of UP had said at a press conference.

Akhilesh's statement drew sharp reactions from the ruling party, even as BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur rebuked, calling his statement ‘very unfortunate’.