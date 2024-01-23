Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: Quotes, Wishes, and Messages To Share

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti is celebrated every year on 23 January to commemorate the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose – one of the prominent freedom fighters of India. The day is celebrated as Parakram Diwas or Parakram Divas.

Bose was born on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha. The title 'Netaji' was given to him by German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau of India in Berlin. He is known for leading the Indian National Army, also known as the Azad Hind Fauj.