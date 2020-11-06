Nepal Confers Honorary Rank on Army Chief Gen Naravane 

The Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, was conferred with the honorary rank of General of the Nepal Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari, here on Thursday, 5 November.

He was honoured at a special ceremony at the President's official residence 'Shital Niwas' in Kathmandu.

He was also presented with a sword and a scroll during the function, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.