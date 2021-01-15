NEET PG 2021 to Take Place on 18 April on Computer-Based Platform

As per the directive, the aspirants seeking admission to the postgraduate medical courses must follow nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in for the brochure. The application forms will also be released on the websites soon.

The duration of the exam is 3 hours 30 minutes and has multi choice questions. The exam is conducted every year for Master of Surgery, Doctor of Medicine and PG Diploma seats at 6,102 institutions.

(With inputs from The Times of India)