Fear, Regret & Shame Grip Those Who Saw Neelu Mehta Being Murdered

There are other young men who can be seen in the video, doing nothing and hiding behind doors. “I did not know what to do whatsoever. I could not think at the time. Watching a video of the incident is one thing, but being present there is another. Yes, I could have, just like everyone else could have, done more, but that would require me taking risks that I am not comfortable taking," Shiva (name changed to protect identity) said.

Shiva had two others with him. Instead of responding to what kept him doing anything, he repeatedly asked why the onlookers – those in trucks and cars – did not stop and help the woman. “We stood because they stood. We had no weapons on us to do anything,” he added.

Gaurav Jain pointed towards a few sticks kept in one corner of his store. "I am not scared, but then how could I have stopped him alone? Look at these sticks, I could have hit him but only if there were several people. This is why mobs do not have a face. But if I did hit him, and he died or was even injured, then my life would have been on the line. But yeah, I am not scared at all."