NCRB Data: India Records 29,272 Murders in 2021; UP Tops the List

Uttar Pradesh registered 3,717 murder cases, followed by Bihar at 2,799, and Maharashtra at 2,330.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
In 2021, India recorded 29,272 murder cases, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). In 2020, the number was 29,193, and in 2019, it was 28,915. The 2021 data showed a marginal increase of 0.3% over 2020.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh registered the highest number of murder cases at 3,717, followed by Bihar at 2,799, and Maharashtra at 2,330. This was followed by Madhya Pradesh at 2,034 and West Bengal at 1,884. Sikkim had the lowest murder cases at 14.

Among the cities, Delhi recorded the maximum number of murder cases in 2021 at 454. Kozhikode in Kerala recorded the lowest number of murder cases in 2021 at 5.

Delhi was followed by Mumbai at 162 murder cases, Chennai at 161 such cases, Bengaluru at 155 cases, Surat at 121 cases, Jaipur at 118 cases, Lucknow at 101 cases, and Pune at 100 cases.

A total of 1,955 murder cases were registered in metropolitan cities in 2021.

Primary Motives Behind Murders

The main motives behind the murders were disputes (849 cases), personal enmity (380 cases), and love affairs (122 cases). Nationally, the main motives were disputes (9,765 cases), vendetta (3,782 cases), and gain (1,692 cases).

(With inputs from PTI).

Topics:  Delhi   Uttar Pradesh   Murder 

Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
