Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Dear Teesta Tuesday Result Out; Check the Details

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Teesta result has been declared on Tuesday, 21 February 2023. The Directorate of Nagaland Lottery Sambad released the Dear Teesta PDF at 1 pm on its official website – nagalandlotteries.com – for all participants who are eagerly waiting to check the list of winning numbers for the day. Participants must check and download the result on time if they want to claim the prize money from the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The lottery draws are conducted daily.

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Teesta result on Tuesday, 21 February, is released for the 117th draw. To know more about the lottery names, result timings, and other details, one must visit the official website of the department – nagalandlotteries.com. Anybody is allowed to participate in the lottery sambad draws if they follow all the rules.