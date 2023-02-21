Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Dear Teesta Tuesday Result Out; Check the Details
Nagaland State Lottery Today: You can download the Dear Teesta 117th result from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Teesta result has been declared on Tuesday, 21 February 2023. The Directorate of Nagaland Lottery Sambad released the Dear Teesta PDF at 1 pm on its official website – nagalandlotteries.com – for all participants who are eagerly waiting to check the list of winning numbers for the day. Participants must check and download the result on time if they want to claim the prize money from the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The lottery draws are conducted daily.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Teesta result on Tuesday, 21 February, is released for the 117th draw. To know more about the lottery names, result timings, and other details, one must visit the official website of the department – nagalandlotteries.com. Anybody is allowed to participate in the lottery sambad draws if they follow all the rules.
The Dear Teesta Tuesday morning draw results are released at 1 pm daily. You should keep an eye on the official website every Tuesday if you take part in the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Teesta draws.
Lucky winners can claim huge prize money from the department if they are able to submit the correct proof and documents. Winners have to follow the rules while submitting the documents if they want the prize money.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta 117th Today: Prize Money List
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Teesta 117th draw prize money details for Tuesday, are stated here for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Interest people should note that the prize money remains the same for all draws conducted by the Nagaland State Lottery Department.
Any changes will be informed via a notification on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Nagaland Morning Lottery Sambad Names: Weekly Draws
Let's take a look at the weekly Nagaland morning lottery sambad draw names here:
Monday: Dear Ganga Lottery Sambad
Tuesday: Dear Teesta Lottery Sambad
Wednesday: Dear Torsa Lottery Sambad
Thursday: Dear Padma Lottery Sambad
Friday: Dear Hooghly Lottery Sambad
Saturday: Dear Kosai Lottery Sambad
Sunday: Dear Damodar Lottery Sambad
One should note that these are the morning lottery draws. The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad releases lottery result PDFs at 6 pm and 8 pm as well. You have to keep an eye on the website to know all details.
