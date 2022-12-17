Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Draw Result Released; Check Prize
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Result: The result of the morning draw is released at 1 pm today.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Kosai morning draw result is released at 1 pm on the website, on Saturday, 17 December 2022. To check the result and know the winning numbers for today, you have to visit the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department - nagalandlotteries.com. It has all the latest updates that you should know if you wish to participate in the lottery draws. Participants of the Dear Kosai morning lottery draw on Saturday should go through the result carefully.
One should know that the results of the morning lottery draws are released at 1 pm daily. The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Kosai morning draw result on Saturday can be downloaded now. The result is available in a PDF format on the website - nagalandlotteries.com. Check the winning numbers on the result PDF carefully.
It is important to note that the Nagaland State Lottery Department declares the results of the Dear Kosai morning draw every Saturday for interested participants.
One should know the names of the weekly draws and the days on which the results are declared. All the details are available on nagalandlotteries.com for people who want to participate and win huge prize money.
Nagaland State Lottery Dear Kosai Morning Draw: Prize Money List
Here is the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Kosai morning draw prize money list for Saturday, 17 December, that you should note:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 500
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Winners of the lottery draws must submit their lottery sambad tickets along with the correct documents to the department to claim the prize money.
They must also submit the claim form to the State Lottery Department of Nagaland.
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: How to Check Dear Kosai Morning Draw Result on 17 December
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Nagaland State Lottery sambad Dear Kosai morning draw result today, on Saturday, 17 December 2022:
Go to the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Find the option that says "Today's Result" on the homepage of the site.
Below the option, click on "1 PM Result".
The Dear Kosai morning result PDF will be automatically downloaded to your device.
Go through the details mentioned in the result PDF carefully and check your lottery ticket number.
Contact the State Lottery Department and submit the required documents if you are one of the winners.
