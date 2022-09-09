Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 293 Result Declared; Check First Prize Details

The result for Kerala Lottery today, Nirmal NR 293 draw, on Friday, 9 September 2022 is declared at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the live results of the lottery draw on the website first. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today can go to the website - keralalotteries.com to view the winning numbers. Anybody can go through the list of winners on the website. It is important to note that the Nirmal NR 293 result will be declared today.

