Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 293 Result Declared; Check First Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Result: Go to keralalotteries.com to check the winning numbers for Nirmal NR 293 today, on Friday.
The result for Kerala Lottery today, Nirmal NR 293 draw, on Friday, 9 September 2022 is declared at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the live results of the lottery draw on the website first. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today can go to the website - keralalotteries.com to view the winning numbers. Anybody can go through the list of winners on the website. It is important to note that the Nirmal NR 293 result will be declared today.
Participants of the Kerala Lottery today, Nirmal NR 293 draw, on Friday, 9 September 2022 should be alert and check the official website constantly. Any changes or updates will be informed via the website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the complete result PDF after 4 pm on Friday.
The State Lottery Department conducts Kerala Lotteries to provide employment to the people. The live results for all the lottery draws are declared at 3 pm. Participants can download the result only after 4 pm.
Winners of the lottery draws receive hefty prize amounts from the department after the results are declared. They have to submit their tickets within a month to claim the prize money.
Kerala Lottery: Nirmal NR 293 Prize Money Today
The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 293 prize money for today, Friday, 9 September 2022 is stated below for all our readers:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
These are all the prize money details that participants must know on Friday. They can contact the State Lottery Department in case of any problem.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Nirmal NR 293 Winning Numbers
Let's take a look at the steps that one should follow to view the Kerala Lottery Result today, for Nirmal NR 293 on Friday, 9 September 2022:
Step 1: Go to keralalotteries.com.
Step 2: Click on Nirmal NR 293 Result link on the homepage.
Step 3: The winning numbers for Friday will display on your screen.
Step 4: Click on the download option available on the result page.
Step 5: Verify the winning numbers with your lottery ticket carefully to see if you have won.
