Naam Shaheen Bagh Hai: An Ode to Protesters Who Sparked a Movement

Have you seen streets raise their heads?

Have you seen wounds break into a smile?

Have you seen freedom wrapped in dupattas?

Have you seen an eighty-year-old princess?

The lamp that lights the centre of this storm,

The radiant flame is Shaheen Bagh.

If you want to see its insistence, come, see it.

Not the Jama masjid, see this masjid of truth.

Warm your hands with the warmth of their hearts,

Measure the heights of the mountain’s spirits.

Where you will find no stain in the hem,

The name of that cloth is Shaheen Bagh.

Come see Lakshmibai, see Razia Sultan,

See a new India emerge from the hijab,

Tearing the dark, hear the chorus of appeal.

Hear the nation of women, transform, rise

These women sacrificed their homes

Their new dwelling is Shaheen Bagh.