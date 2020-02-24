Naam Shaheen Bagh Hai: An Ode to Protesters Who Sparked a Movement
'Naam Shaheen Bagh Hai' is a poem by Darab Farooqui, dedicated to Shaheen Bagh, which has emerged as an epicentre of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
Here are the lines of Farooqui’s poem, translated in English.
Loading...
‘That Radiant Flame Is Shaheen Bagh’
Have you seen streets raise their heads?
Have you seen wounds break into a smile?
Have you seen freedom wrapped in dupattas?
Have you seen an eighty-year-old princess?
The lamp that lights the centre of this storm,
The radiant flame is Shaheen Bagh.
If you want to see its insistence, come, see it.
Not the Jama masjid, see this masjid of truth.
Warm your hands with the warmth of their hearts,
Measure the heights of the mountain’s spirits.
Where you will find no stain in the hem,
The name of that cloth is Shaheen Bagh.
Come see Lakshmibai, see Razia Sultan,
See a new India emerge from the hijab,
Tearing the dark, hear the chorus of appeal.
Hear the nation of women, transform, rise
These women sacrificed their homes
Their new dwelling is Shaheen Bagh.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )