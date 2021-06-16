Mumbai Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Expected at Isolated Places
Mumbai Rains: IMD's District forecast and warnings update has marked Palghar, Thane and Mumbai 'green' for 16 June
Mumbai on Wednesday, 16 June is expected to witness light to intense spell of rains. According to an update (9 AM, 16 June) by Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, Mumbai is expected to receive moderate rain or thunderstorms in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places, for next 24 hours.
IMD's District forecast and warnings update (1 PM, 15 June) has marked Palghar, Thane and Mumbai 'green' for Wednesday, 16 June, indicating the likeliness of light to moderate showers.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's Colaba observatory recorded 73 mm rain, while Santacruz observatory recoded 6.2 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours, which ended at 8:30 AM on Wednesday. Some parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai have been receiving light rain since Tuesday morning, 15 June reported Times of India.
Southwest monsoon hit the financial capital on 9 June. However since 1 June 2021, Mumbai's Santacruz has already recorded 719.3 mm of rainfall, which is around 40 percent more when compared to normal rainfall for June for Santacruz, said K S Hosalikar, Head of SID at the Climate Research and Services, Pune.
